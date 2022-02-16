(German version below)

At a glance:

Research/research projects on all possible facets of Immersive Sim welcome (see below for possible topics and questions)

Abstract by 04/10/2022 (max. 300 words) to paidia(at)germanistik.uni-muenchen.de (blind peer review process)

Feedback by the end of May

Full paper to be submitted by 10/15/2022

Contributions in German and English possible

One of the most talked-about, well-reviewed, and awarded games of 2021, Deathloop (Arkane 2021.) stands in a long tradition of digital games like System Shock (Looking Glass Studios 1994.), Deus Ex (Ion Storm 2000.) and Bioshock (Irrational Games 2007.) that are often referred to as “immersive simulation games” or “immersive sims”, for short. Are these games a genre, a style, a school, or a mode? It doesn’t make things any easier that the name “immersive sim” is an actual misreading of the text it originates in: Warren Spector’s Postmortem of Deus Ex uses the term, but in a descriptive fashion for only one of the many facets of the game, when he characterizes it as “part immersive simulation, part role-playing game, part first-person shooter, part adventure game”.

Deathloop’s developer, Arkane Studios, has specialized in immersive sims, like 2K Boston, Irrational Games, and Looking Glass Studios before them. These developers are often credited with pioneering countless innovations of action-adventure gameplay that have permeated into the mainstream of digital games, to the point that immersive sims are effectively declared passé by one of the former studio bosses of Arkane, Raphael Colantonio, when he claims that “the genre will eventually disappear because its values must migrate to all genres eventually”. What is more, these games themselves, despite their acclaim and influence, have notoriously under-performed in terms of sales. Deathloop has fallen short even of its predecessor, Prey (Arkane 2017), in both copies sold and number of concurrent players. So why are these games so revered by fans and game developers alike, yet fail to attract a large player-base? Why are they considered so influential and at the same time inaccessible and somewhat obscure? Are they, to borrow the words of Forbes contributor Paul Tassi, “not designed to sell very well”? And in addition: why are they, given their critical acclaim and often non-commercial attitudes, not embraced as game art to the degree that many indie games are?

That none of these questions is easy to answer is maybe unsurprising given that there’s little consensus about what defines these games. There is a whole range of commonalities between them. To highlight just three: (1) Their game design emphasizes alternative solutions to problems, usually favoring stealth and cunning over brute force. With regards to both Dishonored games and Deus Ex: Human Revolution (Eidos Montreal 2011), among others, most levels are laid out as branching, multi-path structures embodying different modes of play and thus reward the player with diverse solutions to solve a quest or parts of it. Hence, immersive sim architectures are tightly interlaced with a certain openness of the quest design; (2) in addition, their lead designers – Warren Spector, Harvey Smith, Ken Levine, to name but a few of the most prominent figures – are often considered game auteurs; (3) finally, an immersive sim gameplay experience can lead to a specific empowerment of the player, while at the same time, it can evoke an “aporetic experience” in the sense of Darshana Jayemanne, meaning that the player can be overwhelmed by a game situation and has to gain advantage out of her own uncertainty.

Immersive sims, or what has come to be known as immersive sims, appear to be very much “genre-busting” as Warren Spector already proclaimed for Deus Ex. It seems only natural, then, that where a new alleged immersive sim emerges, a discussion about this prevalent but ephemeral term follows. Again, the recent Deathloop can serve as an example. For the online magazine Edge, Alex Spencer takes the release of the game as an incentive to talk about the history and future of the “imperfect label” that is immersive sim. He even goes so far as to say that Deathloop “seems to have been designed to address some of the flaws of the immersive sim”. Or consider the piece on The Escapist by Andrei Pechalin who claims that Deathloop is a “subversion of immersive sim expectations”. The aforementioned stealth and cunning that appear to be significant for immersive sim games have been, according to Pechalin, replaced by a decidedly “quick pacing” which, however, “saps some of that atmosphere” characteristic for the immersive sim experience of earlier games. But does this mean that Deathloop isn’t an immersive sim anymore? Or is it just a different, maybe more accessible version of it? Considering all these critical thoughts, one can also ask if Arkane created Deathloop with the intention of being self-reflective or a meta commentary on their past games and on the specific peculiarities of the immersive sims in general.

One would be mistaken to assume that this discussion confines itself to circles of experts. A quick search on the subreddit for Deathloop reveals numerous entries on immersive sim. Similarly to the argument brought forth by Pechalin, players discuss if and to what degree Deathloop “will work and help the genre become more popular in the future” because of its more action-oriented gameplay. Others ask whether Deathloop even still is an immersive sim, or a “light immersive sim” in comparison to previous titles like Prey or Dishonored (Arkane 2012). There even is a – albeit small – subreddit specifically dedicated to immersive sims (r/ImmersiveSims).

It is noticeable that these discussions almost always go the way of comparing new entries to the manageable number of games in what appears to be an immersive sim canon. Players as well as journalists often collect these games in listicles with usual suspects like Thief: The Dark Project (Looking Glass Studios 1998), Dishonored and Deus Ex always making the cut. More controversial picks like the 2016 reboot of the Hitman series (IO Interactive 2016-2021) signify the volatility of these canon-like collections and the term “immersive sim” as a whole. Nevertheless, it appears to be impossible to talk about games that could be deemed worthy of this label without considering the tradition, the historical context of their existence.

However, while – as we have shown – journalists and players alike regularly engage in discussion on the use and limitations of the immersive sim terminology, the scientific community remains surprisingly absent from these debates. This is not to say that there is no scholarly research on the aforementioned games. Although games like Bioshock Infinite (Irrational Games 2013) or Dishonored have drawn attention, we still see the need for a unifying approach which considers these and other games specifically in light of their status as immersive sims.

With this special issue, we aim to engage – for the first time, to our knowledge – in a scholarly debate about the fundamental implications of the immersive sim term. Hence we encourage interested researchers from all disciplines to reflect and argue critically on topics and questions that include, but are not limited to, the following:

– The historicization of the immersive sim

– The question of whether the immersive sim is a genre, style, or mode, or something else

– The distinct properties of the immersive sim (e.g. agency, choice making, worldbuilding, environmental storytelling, possibility space)

– The originality, tradition and/or innovation within the immersive sim phenomenon

– The question of how to deal with cases where the “genre-busting” genre immersive sim adopts influences from other genres or styles (like rogue-like)

– The question of perspective (e.g. is the first-person/subjective point of view a constitutive part of the immersive sim?)

– Production contexts of the immersive sim (e.g. personnel continuities, auteur games, artistic ambitions, focus on aesthetics)

– The general role of specific developer studios (e.g. Irrational Games, Arkane) or publishers (e.g. Bethesda)

– The question of whether the immersive sim is a niche product, art, indie, or mainstream

– The metareflexive potential of the immersive sim e.g. as in revealing a possible status between toys and games

– Case studies of (classic) immersive sim games from current scholarly approaches (e.g. gender studies, queer studies or critical race studies)

– Exploring borderline cases of the immersive sim (e.g. Hitman reboot series, Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2 Stay Human)

– The connection between ludonarrative dissonance and immersive sims

– Explorations on the specific atmospheres or architectonics of the immersive sim

Important information:

Contributions will be accepted in either English or German.

If you want to contribute please send an abstract of 300 words until 10th of April to paidia@germanistik.uni-muenchen.de. Please use usual formats like pdf, docx or rtf.

The proposals will enter a blind peer review process, please anonymize your document.

The full paper shall not exceed 35.000 characters (including blanks) and has to be submitted by 15th of October so that the special issue can be published on www.paidia.de in Winter/Spring 2022/2023. PAIDIA is a scientific non-profit project which is why the published contributions are unremunerated.

For further questions concerning the topic ‘immersive sim’ please contact the editors of the special issue:

Hans-Joachim Backe: hanj@itu.dk

Marc Bonner: mbonner@uni-koeln.de

Felix Zimmermann: kontakt@felix-zimmermann.net

Abstracts deadline: May 1st 2022

Announcement of proposal acceptance: May 2022

Full paper submissions deadline: October 15th 2022

German version:

CFP „Der Genre-Buster – Zu Terminologie, Geschichte, Weltenbau und Gameplay der Immersive Sim“

Auf einen Blick:

Forschung/Forschungsvorhaben zu allen möglichen Facetten der Immersive Sim willkommen (mögliche Themen und Fragestellungen siehe unten)

Abstract bis zum 10.04.2022 (max. 300 Wörter) an paidia(at)germanistik.uni-muenchen.de (Blind-Peer-Review-Verfahren)

Rückmeldung bis Ende Mai

Vollständige Beiträge einzureichen bis 15.10.2022

Beiträge auf Deutsch und Englisch möglich

Als eines der meistdiskutierten, vornehmlich positiv besprochenen und mit zahlreichen Auszeichnungen gewürdigten Spiele des Jahres 2021 steht Deathloop (Arkane 2021) in einer langen Tradition mit Spielen wie System Shock (Looking Glass Studios 1994), Deus Ex (Ion Storm 2000) oder Bioshock (Irrational Games 2007). Gemeinhin werden diese Spiele als als „immersive simulation games“ oder kurz „immersive sims“ bezeichnet. Doch was ist mit diesem Begriff konkret beschrieben? Verkörpern die genannten Spiele ein Genre, bilden sie einen Stil, stehen sie für eine Schule oder einen Modus? Erschwerend kommt hinzu, dass der Begriff ‚Immersive Sim‘ auf einer fehlerhaften Interpretation des Ursprungstextes beruht: Warren Spector nutzte den Begriff in seiner nachträglichen Analyse von Deus Ex als Beschreibung von lediglich einer der vielen Charakteristiken des Spiels: „part immersive simulation, part role-playing game, part first-person shooter, part adventure game“. Zutreffend für die Immersive Sims ist allerdings gewiss Spectors Befund, dass Deus Ex „genre-busting“ Qualitäten besitzt.

Die Entwickler*innen von Deathloop, Arkane Studios, haben sich, wie 2K Boston, Irrational Games und Looking Glass Studios vor ihnen, auf Immersive-Sim-Spiele spezialisiert. Die genannten Entwicklerstudios zeichnen für zahlreiche, wegweisende Gameplay-Innovationen verantwortlich, die in solchem Maße Einzug in den Mainstream gehalten haben, dass ‚Immersive Sim’ – als Genrebegriff – von einem der ehemaligen Studioleiter von Arkane, Raphael Colantino, gar als obsolet deklariert wurde: „the genre will eventually disappear because its values must migrate to all genres eventually“. Trotz der steten, breiten Zustimmung und des offenkundig prägenden Einflusses verkauft sich diese Art von Spielen relativ schlecht. Deathloop hat gar geringere Verkaufszahlen und weniger Spieler*innen als dessen Vorgänger Prey (Arkane 2017). Es stellt sich also die Frage, warum die Immersive-Sim-Kritiker*innenlieblinge keine größere Spieler*innenschaft von sich überzeugen können. Wie kann es sein, dass sie zwar als einflussreich und doch unzugänglich erachtet werden? Sind sie etwa, wie Forbes-Autor Paul Tassi schreibt, überhaupt nicht mit der Intention entworfen, sich gut zu verkaufen? Diese Frage weiter führend: Warum werden sie vor diesem Hintergrund nicht als Art Games akzeptiert, wie es beim Gros der Indie Games der Fall ist?

Die obigen Fragen sind nicht einfach zu beantworten. Vor dem Hintergrund, dass kaum Konsens darüber herrscht, welche Attribute die Immersive Sims überhaupt ausmachen, scheint dies wenig überraschend. Dabei vereinen die Immersive Sims eine ganze Reihe von Gemeinsamkeiten, von denen hier nur drei hervorgehoben sein sollen: (1) Ihr Game Design zeichnet sich dadurch aus, dass alternative Lösungen für Probleme angeboten werden. Dabei wird listiges Vorgehen und Schleichen gegenüber offenem Konflikt und Gewalt favorisiert. Betrachten wir beispielsweise beide Dishonored-Spiele sowie Deus Ex: Human Revolution (Eidos Montreal 2011), so fallen die Level auf, die als verzweigte Wegstrukturen konzipiert sind. Ihre unterschiedlichen Pfade regen zu je unterschiedlichen Spielweisen an und belohnen Spieler*innen mit unterschiedlichen Lösungswegen zum Absolvieren der Quests. Die Architekturen der Immersive Sims sind folglich eng verschränkt mit einer offenen Quest-Gestaltung. (2) Leitende Designer, wie u.a. Warren Spector, Harvey Smith oder Ken Levine (um nur einige der bekanntesten zu nennen), werden zumeist als Auteurs verhandelt, womit in der Regel eine erhebliche Deutungshoheit über die jeweiligen Spiele und deren Entstehungsprozesse verbunden ist. (3) Die Spielerfahrung einer Immersive Sim führt folglich zu einer spezifischen Ermächtigung der Spieler*innen, die aber zugleich eine aporetische Erfahrung („aporetic experience“) im Sinne Darshana Jayemannes sein kann. Sprich, Spieler*innen können ob der Situation und der Handlungsmöglichkeiten überfordert sein und sind gezwungen, ihre eigene Unsicherheit in einen Vorteil umzumünzen.

Es erscheint daher nur folgerichtig, dass mit jedem neuen Immersive-Sim-Spiel auch eine neuerliche Diskussion über den Begriff und die damit einhergehende, vage Kategorisierung ausgelöst wird. Auch hier soll Deathloop als Beispiel dienen: Alex Spencer vom Edge-Magazin nutzt den Release von Arkanes aktuellem Spiel, um über Geschichte und Zukunft des Labels ‚Immersive Sim‘ zu reflektieren. Seiner Einschätzung nach ist Deathloop gar daraufhin entworfen worden, manche der Mängel der Immersive Sim offen, geradezu selbstreflexiv zu thematisieren. Andrei Pechalin argumentiert auf The Escapist, dass Deathloop den Erwartungshorizont an eine Immersive Sim gar zersetze, da das oben angedeutete bedachte und verdeckte Vorgehen durch schnelles Pacing ersetzt wurde. Dies würde allerdings gleichsam die für Immersive Sims typische Atmosphäre untergraben. Bedeutet dies, dass man Deathloop etwa gar nicht mehr als Immersive Sim betrachten sollte? Oder handelt es sich lediglich um eine zugänglichere Variante? In jedem Fall lässt sich die Frage aufwerfen, ob man Deathloop als Selbstreflektion Arkanes auf ihre früheren Spiele sowie als Metakommentar auf die Immersive Sim im Allgemeinen verstehen kann.

Die Diskussion rund um die Verfasstheit der Immersive Sim geht über den Expert*innenkreis hinaus. Eine kurze Suche zu Deathloop auf Reddit ergibt zahlreiche Einträge zum Thema ‚Immersive Sim‘. Analog zu Pechalins Argument diskutieren Spieler*innen etwa, ob und in welchem Maße das actionreiche Gameplay von Deathloop dem Genre helfen könnte, beliebter zu werden. Andere fragen fundamentaler danach, ob Deathloop im Vergleich zu den vorangegangen Spielen von Arkane, wie Prey oder Dishonored (Arkane 2012), überhaupt noch als Immersive Sim zu beschreiben ist oder ob es nur noch eine abgeschwächte Form, eine „light immersive sim“, darstelle.

Gerade weil das Korpus an Immersive-Sim-Spielen über die letzten 20 Jahre überschaubar blieb, drängt sich für viele der stete Vergleich eines neuen Spiels mit älteren, einen Kanon bildenden Immersive Sims auf. Spieler*innen wie auch Journalist*innen erstellen regelmäßig Listen zu Immersive Sims, in denen die üblichen Verdächtigen u. a. Thief: The Dark Project (Looking Glass Studios 1998), Dishonored und Deus Ex heißen. Kontroverse Einträge, wie etwa die neue Hitman-Trilogie (IO Interactive 2016-2021), zeigen nicht nur die Porosität und Unbeständigkeit eines solchen Kanons auf, sondern unterstreichen erneut die herausgearbeitete Problematik des Begriffs ‚Immersive Sim‘ an sich. Es scheint nicht möglich, aktuellen Spielen, die diesen Stempel potenziell tragen sollen, gerecht werden zu können, ohne die lange Tradition der Immersive Sims einzubeziehen.

Während die Problematik von Terminologie und Verfasstheit der Immersive Sim regelmäßig von Spieler*innen und Journalist*innen verhandelt wird, zeigt die wissenschaftliche Gemeinschaft, unserem Wissensstand nach, überraschend wenig Forschungsinteresse an diesem historisch wie theoretisch das Medium prägenden Themenkomplex. Zwar wurden einige Arbeiten zu einzelnen Immersive-Sim-Spielen wie beispielsweise Bioshock Infinite (Irrational Games 2013) oder Dishonored publiziert. Unserer Ansicht nach fehlt allerdings bisher ein einheitlicher, der Komplexität der Immersive Sim gerecht werdender Ansatz.

Die Erforschung von Potenzial und Verfasstheit der Immersive Sim stellt dahingehend ein Forschungsdesiderat dar, dem wir mit dieser Sonderausgabe begegnen. Wir möchten den Grundstein zu einer wissenschaftlichen Debatte über Nutzen und Limitierungen der Immersive Sim-Terminologie legen sowie neue Perspektiven auf bekannte und weniger bekannte Immersive-Sim-Titel eröffnen. Wir rufen daher interessierte Forscher*innen aller Disziplinen auf, sich kritisch mit dieser Thematik auseinanderzusetzen.

Möglich Themen und Fragestellungen:

– Die Historisierung der Immersive Sim

– Die Frage danach, ob Immersive Sim ein Genre, Stil, Modus oder etwas anderes ist

– Die distinkten Merkmale der Immersive Sim (z.B. Agency, Wahlfreiheit, Weltenbau, Environmental Storytelling, Möglichkeitsraum)

– Zur Originalität, Tradition und/oder Innovationen innerhalb des Immersive-Sim-Phänomens

– Die Frage nach dem Umgang mit Fällen, in denen die Immersive Sim „genresprengend“ („genre-busting“) Eigenheiten anderer Genres oder Stile adaptiert (z.B. rogue-like)

– Die Frage nach der Perspektive / dem Point-of-View als konstitutivem Teil der Immersive Sim

– Die Produktionsumstände der Immersive Sim (z.B. personenbezogene Kontinuitäten, künstlerische Ambitionen, Fokus auf ästhetische Aspekte, Auteur-Status)

– Die Rolle bestimmter Entwicklungsstudios (z.B. Irrational Games, Arkane) oder Publisher (z.B. Bethesda, Square Enix)

– Die Frage danach, ob die Immersive Sim eher als Nischenprodukt, Kunst, Indie oder Mainstream einzuordnen ist

– Das generelle metareflexive Potenzial der Immersive Sim; z.B. in Hinblick auf eine Einordnung zwischen Spiel und Spielzeug

– Fallstudien zu (klassischen) Immersive-Sim-Spielen aus aktuellen wissenschaftlichen Perspektiven (z.B. Gender, Queer oder Critical Race Studies)

– Erörterungen zu Grenzfällen der Immersive Sim (z.B. Hitman-Trilogie, Cyberpunk 2077 oder Dying Light 2 – Stay Human)

– Die Verbindungen zwischen ludonarrativer Dissonanz und Immersive Sim

– Erforschung der spezifischen Atmosphäre(n) oder Architektonik der Immersive-Sim-Spiele

Wichtige Informationen:

Die Beiträge können auf Deutsch oder Englisch verfasst werden.

Bei Interesse senden Sie bitte ein Abstract im Umfang von max. 300 Wörtern bis zum 10. April an paidia(at)germanistik.uni-muenchen.de. Bitte verwenden Sie dabei ein gängiges Format (pdf, doc, docx, rtf). Da wir alle Vorschläge im Blind-Peer-Review-Verfahren sichten werden, achten Sie bitte darauf, dass Ihr Textdokument selbst anonymisiert ist.

Ihnen wird von uns Rückmeldung bis Ende Mai gegeben.

Die vollständigen Beiträge sollen bis 15. Oktober eingesendet werden. Die Veröffentlichung der Ausgabe ist für Winter/Frühling 2023 auf PAIDIA (www.paidia.de) geplant. PAIDIA ist ein wissenschaftliches Non-Profit-Projekt, weshalb veröffentlichte Beiträge nicht finanziell entlohnt werden können.

Für Rückfragen zum Thema stehen Ihnen die Herausgeber*innen der Sonderausgabe zur Verfügung unter

Hans-Joachim Backe: hanj@itu.dk

Marc Bonner: mbonner@uni-koeln.de

Felix Zimmermann: kontakt@felix-zimmermann.net

Deadline für Abstracts: 10. April 2022

Rückmeldungen zu Einreichungen: Ende Mai 2022

Abgabe der Beiträge: 15. Oktober 2022

Bibliography / Bibliographie

Games / Spiele

Bioshock (2K Boston, 2K Games 2007).

Bioshock Infinite (Irrational Games, 2K Games 2013).

Deathloop (Arkane Studios, Bethesda Softworks 2021).

Deus Ex (Ion Storm, Eidos Interacity/Square Enix 2000).

Deus Ex: Human Revolution (Eidos Montreal, Square Enix 2011).

Dishonored (Arkane Studios, Bethesda Softworks 2012).

Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios, Bethesda Softworks 2016).

Hitman (IO Interactive, Square Enix/Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment 2016).

Hitman 2 (IO Interactive, Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment 2018).

Hitman 3 (IO Interactive, IO Interactive 2021).

Prey (Arkane Studios, Bethesda Game Studios 2017).

System Shock (Looking Glass Technologies, Origin Systems/Night Dive1994).

Thief: The Dark Project (Looking Glass Studios, Eidos Interactive 1998).

Texts / Texte

ArciusRhetus 2021. „Deathloop is how Arkane try to boost the popularity of immersive sim“, Reddit comment, January 4, 2021, https://www.reddit.com/r/Deathloop/comments/kq09uf/deathloop_is_how_arkane_try_to_boost_the/

Backe, Hans-Joachim. 2017a. “Two Ways through the looking Glass. Game Design as an Expression of Philosophy of Action.” In Proceedings of The Philosophy of Computer Games Conference, Kraków, Poland. https://gamephilosophy2017.files.wordpress.com/2017/11/backe_pocg2017.pdf.

Backe, Hans-Joachim. 2017b. “Within the Mainstream: An Ecocritical Framework for Digital Game History”. In Ecozona. European Journal of Literature, Culture and Environment 8 (2), http://ecozona.eu/article/view/1362 .

Backe, Hans-Joachim. 2018. “Metareferentiality through in-game images in immersive simulation games.” In: Proceedings of Foundations of Digital Games (FDG 2018). 07.08.2018-10.08.2018, Malmö, Sweden, 1-10, https://doi.org/10.1145/3235765.3235799

Baumgartner, Robert. 2013. “Ein Erbe über den Tod hinaus – Die Rolle(n) von Kinderfiguren im Computerspiel.” In Paidia. Zeitschrift für Computerspielforschung, https://www.paidia.de/ein-erbe-uber-den-tod-hinaus-die-rollen-von-kinderfiguren-im-computerspiel/ .

Bosman, Frank G. 2014. “‘The Lamb of Comstock’. Dystopia and Religion in Video Games.” Heidelberg Journal of Religions on the Internet, https://doi.org/10.11588/REL.2014.0.12163 .

Colantonio, Raphael. 2018. Tweet from May 5, 2018, https://twitter.com/rafcolantonio/status/992864422245920768

comradeMATE 2021. „In what world is Deathloop not an immersive sim?“, Reddit comment, November 29, 2021, https://www.reddit.com/r/Deathloop/comments/r4k0jt/in_what_world_is_deathloop_not_an_immersive_sim/

Cuddy, Luke. Ed. 2015. Bioshock and Philosophy. Irrational Game, Rational Book. Chichester: John Wiley & Sons.

Deathloop 2022. Tweet from January 11, 2022. https://twitter.com/deathloop/status/1480950060011732993?t=0CgZ7YHBP4Baam7-Icupxg&s=03

Dring, Christopher. 2021. Tweet from September 21, 2021. https://twitter.com/chris_dring/status/1440223747630243844

Edge Staff/Spencer, Alex. 2021. „Does Deathloop prove that ‚immersive sim‘ is an outdated term?“ In EDGE, October 19, 2021, https://www.gamesradar.com/does-deathloop-prove-that-immersive-sim-is-an-outdated-term/

Gallagher, Rob. 2014. “Careless Whispers: Hints of Queer Possibility in the Spaces of Dishonored.” In Media Fields Journal (8), pp. 1–11, http://mediafieldsjournal.org/careless-whispers/2014/5/30/careless-whispers-hints-of-queer-possibility-in-the-spaces-o.html.

Game Awards 2022. Best Game Direction. https://thegameawards.com/nominees/best-game-direction

Ingram, Meaghan. 2019. “Rewriting Morality: Women, Sexuality and Morality in Dishonored.” In Dawn Stobbart, Monica Evans (Eds.): Engaging with Videogames. Play, theory and practice. Leiden: BRILL, pp. 255–263.

Jayemanne, Darshana. 2017. Performativity in Art, Literature, and Videogames. Cham (Switzerland): Palgrave Macmillan.

Jørgensen, Kristine. 2015. “Dark play in Dishonored.” In T. Mortensen, J. Linderoth & A. Brown (Eds.), The dark side of game play: Controversial issues in playful environments, pp. 210–225. London: Routledge.

Mitra 2020. „10 Immersive Sims To Play If You Loved The Original BioShock“ In GameRant, December 14, 2020, https://gamerant.com/bioshock-original-similar-immersive-sims/

Park, Gene. 2021. „‘Deathloop’ is a captivating immersive sim. Here are others you’ll want to play.“ In Launcher/The Washington Post, September 21, 2021, https://www.washingtonpost.com/video-games/2021/09/21/deathloop-immersive-sim-game-recommendations/

Parker, Felan, and Jessica Aldred. Eds. 2018. Beyond the Sea: Navigating Bioshock. McGill-Queen’s University Press

PATRiCKFBi_MetalHead 2020. „Definitive Immersive Sim Guide/List“, Reddit comment, March 1, 2020, https://www.reddit.com/r/ImmersiveSim/comments/fbqrps/definitive_immersive_sim_guidelist/

Pechalin, Andrei. 2021. „Deathloop Solves a Major Problem of Immersive Sims, but at a Price“ In The Escapist, September 22, 2021, https://www.escapistmagazine.com/deathloop-solves-completionism-problem-immersive-sims/

Reblin-Renshaw, Lyz. 2020. Ludonarrative Synchronicity in the ‘Bioshock’ Trilogy. Palgrave MacMillan.

Spector, Warren. 2000. „Postmortem: Ion Storm’s Deus Ex“ In Game Developer, December 6, 2000, https://www.gamedeveloper.com/design/postmortem-ion-storm-s-i-deus-ex-i-

Tassi, Paul. 2021. „‘Deathloop’ Is A Critical Hit, But How Are Sales?“ In Forbes, September 18, 2021, https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2021/09/18/deathloop-is-a-critical-hit-but-how-are-sales/

Zonaga, Anthony / Marcus Carter. 2019. “The Role of Architecture in Constructing Gameworlds: Intertestual Allusions, Metaphorical Representations and Societal Ethics in Dishonored.” In Loading… The Journal of the Canadian Game Studies Association, 12 (20):71–89.

Artikelbild

Eigener Screenshot aus Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios, Bethesda Softworks 2016).